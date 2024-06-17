Cricket

NEP Vs BAN Controversy: Jaker Ali Seeks Assistance From Dugout For DRS Call - Watch

This was not the first bizarre incident including the Bangladesh cricket team that shocked the cricket fraternity. During last year's cricket World Cup, the time-out controversy including the former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews also raised questions about the 'spirit of cricket'

jaker ali tanzim hasan sakib X @Cricketracker
Jaker Ali and TanzimHasan Sakib during the DRS controversy against Nepal in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: Hotstar Screengrab
info_icon

Bangladesh cricket team are once again in the limelight and the subject is again the 'spirit of cricket'. Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali was seen taking instructions from the dugout and passing it on to his teammate Tanzim Hasan Sakib during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Group D match against Nepal on Monday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The incident happened during the 14th over of the Bangladesh team's batting at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. Sandeep Lamichhane's first delivery hit the pads of Sakib and he appealed loudly. The umpire was convinced and he gave that LBW out. Nepal players started celebrating and Sakib was also convinced and was going back to the pavilion.

But the non-striker Jaker Ali looked at the dressing room and got some instructions. He passed those instructions to Sakib and advised him to take the help of a Decision Review System (DRS). Sakib asked for a review and the replay showed the ball missing the wickets.

Lamichhane, however, bowled him on the next delivery to complete his 100 T20I wickets and became the second-fastest bowler to achieve the feat after Rashid Khan, who completed his 100 wickets in 53 T20I matches. This was Lamichhane's 54th T20 international match.

This was not the first bizarre incident including the Bangladesh cricket team that shocked the cricket fraternity. During last year's cricket World Cup, the time-out controversy including the former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews also raised questions about the 'spirit of cricket'.

Angelo Mathews (c) talks to the umpires during Sri Lanka's 2023 ODI World Cup tie against Bangladesh. - null
Verdict Is Out On Angelo Mathews' 'Timed Out' Dismissal: Here's What MCC, Custodian Of Cricket Laws, Said About Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Controversy

BY PTI

Taking assistance from the dressing room is against the rules and ICC can take action against the players involved. Australian batter Steven Smith was seen taking aid from the dugout during the Bengaluru Test against India in 2017. The Indian captain at that time, Virat Kohli raised the issue to the umpire and was furious about the act.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the disciplinary committee of the T20 World Cup are yet to take action on both Bangladeshi players involved - Jaker Ali and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. But the netizens on social media have started sharing the clips and mixed reactions are coming from both sides.

Nepal restricted Bangladesh to 106 all out in 19.3 overs. Shakib Al Hasan was the highest scorer with 17 runs off 22 balls. Lamichhane, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami and Rohit Paudel took a brace of wickets each.

In response, Nepal managed to make only 85 runs in 19.2 overs and lost the last group-stage match by 21 runs. Kushal Malla (27 off 40 balls) and DS Airee (25 off 31 balls) were the highlights of Nepal's batting.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min On Way To Site; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  3. Man Kills Son Over Property Dispute In Telangana
  4. Kanchanjunga Express Accident Triggers Haunting Memories Of Odisha Tragedy | Recent Train Mishaps
  5. Punjab: BJP, AAP Field Turncoats For Jalandhar West Assembly Bypoll
Entertainment News
  1. How To Ace The Perfect Festive Look This Eid? Take Tips From Fatima Sana Shaikh
  2. More Laughs Ahead: 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Renewed For Season 2
  3. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Eyeing For December 2024 Window? Here's What We Know
  4. Renu Desai Shuts Down Troll Commenting On Her Divorce With Pawan Kalyan: He Was The One Who Left Me And Remarried
  5. 'Inside Out 2' Becomes Highest-Earning Animated Film; Collects $295 Million Globally
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. NEP Vs BAN, ICC T20 WC 2024: Jaker Ali Seeks Controversial Assistance From Dugout For DRS Call - Watch
  3. Week In Review, June 10-16: Pakistan Exit T20 World Cup; Nagal Attains Career-High Ranking
  4. Copa America 2024: What Does South American Governing Body CONMEBOL Stand For - Explained
  5. Sri Lanka Demolish Netherlands By 83 Runs In T20 World Cup Dead Rubber - In Pics
World News
  1. Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!
  2. Virgin Australia Flight's Engine Shoots Flames Amid 'Bird Strike', Lands Safely At New Zealand Airport
  3. Anthony Albanese To Raise Differences While Stressing Positives In Talks With Chinese Premier
  4. Charming Ambassadors With Big Appetites And Universal Appeal: China’s Long History Of ‘Panda Diplomacy’
  5. Watchdog: Nuclear-Armed Nations Are Deepening Reliance On Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 15 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Railway Min On Way To Site; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s