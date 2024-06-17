Another night of heartbreak ensued for Nepal. In a match of two halves, the Rhinos aced the first one with the ball, but failed miserably in the second with bat as Bangladesh registered a comfortable 21-run victory in St Vincent on Monday (June 17) to make their way into the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
The Bangla Tigers held their nerves and came up with a fabulous bowling display to overcome a spirited Nepal and storm into the next stage of the competition. Chasing a modest target of 107, Nepal were bowled out for 85 runs to end their T20 World Cup journey on a disappointing end.
