Cricket

Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Tanzim Hasan Sakib Takes BAN Into Super Eights

Bangladesh held their nerves to pull off a -run victory over a spirited Nepal and storm into the Super Eights. Chasing a modest target of 107, Nepal could only muster to end their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 journey on a disappointing end

NEP vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024, ICC photo
Tanzim Hasan took four wickets for just seven runs in the Nepal vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in St Vincent. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Another night of heartbreak ensued for Nepal. In a match of two halves, the Rhinos aced the first one with the ball, but failed miserably in the second with bat as Bangladesh registered a comfortable 21-run victory in St Vincent on Monday (June 17) to make their way into the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

The Bangla Tigers held their nerves and came up with a fabulous bowling display to overcome a spirited Nepal and storm into the next stage of the competition. Chasing a modest target of 107, Nepal were bowled out for 85 runs to end their T20 World Cup journey on a disappointing end.

More to follow...

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Row Over EVMs; Gunshots Heard In J&K's Bandipora
  2. BJP Central Team In Kolkata To Assess Post-Poll Violence, Ravi Shankar Prasad Says 'If Mamata Believes In...'
  3. Employment Migration At Saturation Point; Student Migration On The Rise: Survey
  4. EVM Row: Notice Issued On Mobile Phone Used 'Unauthorisedly' At Mumbai North West Counting Centre
  5. A State Built On Migration Now In Tears
Entertainment News
  1. Nia Sharma On Her Absence From TV: It Was A Conscious Decision
  2. Simone Ashley Hopes To Reprise Her 'Bridgerton' Role In Season 4 With Jonathan Bailey
  3. Alia Bhatt Turns Author With Children's Picture Book
  4. Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa And Jasmin Bajwa Dazzle In Latest Song From 'Jatt And Juliet 3'
  5. Alia Bhatt Remembers Her 'Favourite Storyteller' Grandpa On His Birth Anniversary
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s
  2. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Dutch Start Well In Pursuit Of Mighty 202-Run Target
  3. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Tanzim Hasan Sakib Takes BAN Into Super Eights
  4. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  5. SER Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Scriptwriter Jude Bellingham Thrills England Boss Gareth Southgate
World News
  1. The Unsung Indian Worker
  2. Hajj Pilgrimage: At least 19 Die In Saudi Arabia As Temperatures Rise
  3. Germany: Police Shoot Man With Axe Ahead Of Euros Match
  4. Why New Zealand Scrapped 'Burping Tax' On Livestock?
  5. Fight For Control Of Yemen's Banks Between Rebels, Government Threatens To Further Wreck Economy
Latest Stories
  1. Neeraj Chopra In The Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games 2024: Athletes, Events, Streaming - All You Need to Know
  2. EVM Row: Notice Issued On Mobile Phone Used 'Unauthorisedly' At Mumbai North West Counting Centre
  3. Employment Migration At Saturation Point; Student Migration On The Rise: Survey
  4. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Row Over EVMs; Gunshots Heard In J&K's Bandipora
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  6. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Dutch Start Well In Pursuit Of Mighty 202-Run Target
  7. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s