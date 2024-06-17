Cricket

Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rampant NEP Leave BAN Tottering

The 37th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits Nepal against Bangladesh in Kingstown, St Vincent on Monday (June 17). The Bangla Tigers need a win to make their passage to Super Eights certain, while for Nepal, it is all about bowing out of the competition on a high. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NEP vs BAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here

Bhuvan Gupta
17 June 2024
17 June 2024
Sompal Kami celebrates a wicket with teammates during the Nepal vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in St Vincent on Monday (June 17). Photo: ICC

Captain Paudel Strikes

Rohit Paudel fetches the prized scalp of the talented Towhid Hridoy, who miscues a sweep to short fine leg, where Sandeep Lamichhane takes a very good catch. Bangladesh four down, with the scoreboard not moving quickly either.

Nepal Have Sri Lanka In A Pickle 

Dipendra Singh Airee cleans up Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Nepal are all over the Bangla Tigers. Experienced campaigners Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das at the crease now. Can Nepal dislodge one of them in the powerplay? Yes, they can! Sompal Kami gets rid of Das, and Bangladesh in all sorts of trouble now.

First-Ball Wicket!

An inexplicable start from Bangladesh, and a dream one for Nepal. Tanzid Hasan dances down the track for the very first ball to Sompal Kami, only manages a top-edge and the bowler gleefully accepts the offering. Nepal strike right away, and their fans rejoice.

National Anthem Time

Both teams are striding out to the centre for the national anthems. "Two very proud teams", Alan Wilkins aptly puts it on air.

What Captains Said At Toss

Rohit Paudel: "We'll bowl first, want to utilize the conditions. The second innings would be difficult because of dew. It was disappointing (loss to South Africa), as a pro cricketer you need to comeback from such a situation. Looking forward to this game. A win will be very important for all in the country who have been supporting us. One change for us, (Sundeep) Jora comes in for today."

Najmul Hossain Shanto: "Very excited. We played well last few games and the boys are very excited to play this game. No changes to our team."

Toss Update

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Playing XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(C), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 37

Welcome to our live coverage of match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Nepal and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies) on Monday (June 17). The Bangla Tigers need a win to make their passage to Super Eights certain, while for Nepal, it is all about bowing out of the competition on a high. Rohit Paudel and Co's performance against South Africa showed what they are capable of, and a win for them today could assuage the heartbreak of that narrow loss. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NEP vs BAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

