Welcome to our live coverage of match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Nepal and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies) on Monday (June 17). The Bangla Tigers need a win to make their passage to Super Eights certain, while for Nepal, it is all about bowing out of the competition on a high. Rohit Paudel and Co's performance against South Africa showed what they are capable of, and a win for them today could assuage the heartbreak of that narrow loss. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NEP vs BAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard | Full Coverage)