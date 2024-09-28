Nepal Vs Oman, Canada T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN

Nepal will go head-to-head against Oman in match 2 of the Canada T20I tri-series 2024 at Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City on Sunday, September 29. (More Cricket News)
The hosts Canada are the third team in the tri-series. The Nicholas Kirton-led Canadian side defeated Nepal in the opening match of the series.
Nepal suffered a 14-run defeat on Saturday when the country back home witnessed a natural calamity which shook the nation. Now, Rohit Paudel and his men plan to give something to cheer their fans back home.
The Bagmati Province floods have taken 129 lives so far in Nepal and 66 people are still missing.
In the opening match, Nepal asked Canada to bat first and managed to restrict them to 123/8 after 20 overs. Sompal Kami and Sandeep Lamichhane grabbed three wickets each.
Kaleem Sana destroyed the Nepal top-order and Saad Bin Zafar dismantled the middle-order to bundle out the visitors on 109 runs. Captain Rohit Paudel was the highest run-scorer for Nepal with 37 runs.
Oman Vs Nepal Full Squads
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (captain), Hammad Mirza, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale (wicket-keeper), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper), Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Rijan Dhakal, Arjun Saud, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dev Khanal (Travelling reserve)
Nepal Vs Oman: Live Streaming
When is Nepal vs Oman, Canada T20I tri-series 2024 fixture?
Nepal vs Oman, Canada T20I tri-series 2024 fixture will be played on Sunday, September 29, at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Canada at 9:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Nepal vs Oman, Canada T20I tri-series 2024 fixture live in India?
Nepal vs Oman, Canada T20I tri-series 2024 fixture will be telecast live on Willow TV in Canada & USA and on STYX Sports in the rest of the world.
Live streaming details of the Nepal vs Oman, Canada T20I tri-series 2024 fixture are not available.