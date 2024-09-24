Cricket

Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Ontario

Follow the live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the Nepal vs Oman match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, right here

File photo of the Nepal national cricket team
File photo of the Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the Nepal vs Oman game at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. Both teams had lost their respective previous matches, and are eyeing a change in fortune tonight. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the NEP vs OMA match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

In the last meeting between the two sides, Oman had come up trumps in a thriller, chasing down Nepal's 221-run target in the final over of the match, with just one wicket to spare.

