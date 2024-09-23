Cricket

Nepal Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN

Nepal clash against Oman ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Here's all the live streaming information you need for the match

Nepal-vs-Oman-Cricket-X-Photo
Nepal cricket team. Photo: X/@cricketnep
info_icon

Nepal national cricket team will look to arrest their sliding form when they take on Oman in match 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 on Tuesday, September 24 at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City. (More Sports News)

Nepal lost their last match to Canada by five wickets in match 32 as their batting failed yet again. Rohit Paudel and co could not stand the Canadian bowling led by Kaleem Sana who took 3/29.

For Nepal, Sandeep Lamichhane top scored with 49 (48) as Nepal were all out for 181. Despite a fightback with the ball, Canada reached the target 42 overs.

Oman, on the other hand, defeated the Rhinos by 1 wicket in match 28 and will look to repeat the same during the Tuesday encounter.

Squads:

Oman Squad: Pratik Athavale(w), Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Ahmad Faiz, Rafiullah, Karan Sonavale, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang, Dev Khanal, Pawan Sarraf, Anil Sah, Aarif Sheikh

Nepal Vs Oman: Live Streaming

When to watch Nepal Vs Oman, Match 34 of the ICC Cricket World League 2?

The Nepal Vs Oman, Match 34 of the ICC Cricket World League 2 will be played on Wednesday, September 24 , at Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Canada at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch Nepal Vs Oman, Match 28 of the ICC Cricket World League 2?

The live streaming of the Nepal vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

