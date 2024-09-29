Cricket

Nepal Vs Oman Toss Update, Canada T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Neither Nepal nor Oman have won any of their previous five respective T20I encounters, and both will be looking to make amends at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City

Nepal-national-cricket-team-File-photo
File photo of the Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel lost the toss and was made to bat first by his Oman counterpart Aqib Ilyas in King City, Ontario on Sunday (September 29, 2024) in the second game of a tri-nation series also involving hosts Canada. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Playing XIs

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Dev Khanal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rijan Dhakal.

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale (wk), Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Rafiullah.

The Paudel-led Nepal had lost the opening match of the series to hosts Canada on Saturday. Chasing a target of 123 runs in the designated 20 overs, Nepal had slumped to 109 all out in 19 overs.

Neither Nepal nor Oman have won any of their previous five respective T20I encounters, and both will be looking to make amends at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City.

In the last meeting between the two sides, Oman had come up trumps in a Super Over thriller in Kirtipur, back in November 2023. The occasion was the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier final, and the match was tied with both teams scoring 184 runs. The visitors, however prevailed in the Super Over to lift the trophy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: IND-W Set 142-Run Target For WI-W - Innings Break
  2. Nepal Vs Oman Toss Update, Canada T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Ireland Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd T20I: RSA Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series: Rhinos Bat First In Ontario
  5. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: IRE Bat First In Abu Dhabi
Football News
  1. NorthEast United FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Hosts Down To 10 Men; NEUFC 1-1 KBFC
  2. Celta Vigo 1-1 Girona, La Liga: Aspas Scores Late As Visitors' Winless Run Continues
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Offer Positive Harry Kane Update After Ankle Injury
  4. Premier League: Arteta Shows Guardiola The Love As Arsenal-Man City Rivalry Sparks
  5. Premier League: Salah's Spot-Kick Takes Reds To PL Summit - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  2. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  3. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  4. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  5. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Madhya Pradesh: 9 Killed After Passenger Bus Rams Into Truck In Maihar; 20 Others Injured
  2. PM Modi Gets Emotional As 'Mann Ki Baat' Is Set To Complete 10 Years
  3. The AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) And The Waqf  Worries 
  4. Day In Pics: September 29, 2024
  5. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin Becomes MK Stalin's Deputy, Senthil Balaji Reinducted
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. Israeli Military Says Dozens Of Aircrafts Attacked Houthi Targets In Yemen
  2. How Israel Used Bunker-Buster Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader
  3. Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'
  4. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
  5. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs