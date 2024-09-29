Nepal Vs Oman Toss Update, Canada T20I Tri-Series: NEP Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel lost the toss and was made to bat first by his Oman counterpart Aqib Ilyas in King City, Ontario on Sunday (September 29, 2024) in the second game of a tri-nation series also involving hosts Canada. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Dev Khanal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rijan Dhakal.
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Pratik Athavale (wk), Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Rafiullah.
The Paudel-led Nepal had lost the opening match of the series to hosts Canada on Saturday. Chasing a target of 123 runs in the designated 20 overs, Nepal had slumped to 109 all out in 19 overs.
Neither Nepal nor Oman have won any of their previous five respective T20I encounters, and both will be looking to make amends at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City.
In the last meeting between the two sides, Oman had come up trumps in a Super Over thriller in Kirtipur, back in November 2023. The occasion was the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier final, and the match was tied with both teams scoring 184 runs. The visitors, however prevailed in the Super Over to lift the trophy.