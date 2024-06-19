Cricket

NEP Vs BAN, ICC T20 WC 2024: Bangladesh Seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib Fined 15 Percent Match Fee

Tanzim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and there was no need for a formal hearing

tanzim hasan sakib and rohit paudel verbal spat X @RONBupdates
Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was involved in a verbal spat with Nepal captain Rohit Paudel during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: X/ @RONBupdates
Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for violating ICC's code of conduct during their final group D match of the T20 World Cup against Nepal. (More Cricket News)

The incident occurred in the third over of the Nepal chase on Sunday when Tanzim had a verbal spat with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel amidst a spirited spell at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.

Tanzim bowled exceptionally well in the game and finished with a match-winning spell of 4/7 to help Bangladesh claim a 21-run win.

The 21-year-old was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match".

Jaker Ali and TanzimHasan Sakib during the DRS controversy against Nepal in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: Hotstar Screengrab
NEP Vs BAN Controversy: Jaker Ali Seeks Assistance From Dugout For DRS Call - Watch

BY Jagdish Yadav

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, along with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Tanzim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and there was no need for a formal hearing.

Bangladesh's win over Nepal ensured their progression to the Super Eight stage of the showpiece, with their next match coming against Australia in Antigua on Thursday.

