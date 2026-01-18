WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana’s 98 Powers RCB To Emphatic Win Over DC
RCB cruised through the 167-run target, riding on a scintillating 98 from captain Smriti Mandhana. Despite the early loss of Grace Harris, Mandhana continued her assault on the DC bowling attack, making the chase look effortless. She received solid support from Georgia Voll, who remained unbeaten on 54. Earlier, RCB’s pace duo Lauren Bell and Sayali Staghare claimed two wickets apiece to leave DC reeling at 17/4. However, Shafali Verma’s brisk 62 and a handy 36 from Lucy Hamilton helped DC recover to a competitive total of 166. This was RCB's 4th consecutive win of the season and they are sitting firm at the points table by quite some margin
