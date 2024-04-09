Cricket

PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 23, Live Updates: Punjab Kings Field First; Check Playing XIs

Match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League 2024 is being played between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Both teams have won two out of four matches played this season so far and are coming after winning their last matches - SRH against CSK by six wickets and PBKS versus GT by three wickets. Both the teams are playing a fearless brand of cricket and will be trying to come on top in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here