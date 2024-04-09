Cricket

PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 23, Live Updates: Punjab Kings Field First; Check Playing XIs

Match no. 23 of the Indian Premier League 2024 is being played between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Both teams have won two out of four matches played this season so far and are coming after winning their last matches - SRH against CSK by six wickets and PBKS versus GT by three wickets. Both the teams are playing a fearless brand of cricket and will be trying to come on top in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
9 April 2024
9 April 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, and Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Toss Update

Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement

Pitch Report

The first night game at this venue in Chandigarh. The pitch looks rock hard with a fair covering of grass on it. It does look like a high-scoring pit. The square boundaries are 63 metres and 70 metres respectively. The straight boundary is at 72 metres. Not much dew is expected here so chasing the target may not be a bad option.

Advertisement

PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Match 23, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of the group-stage fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Punjab's Shashank Singh and 'impact player' Ashutosh Sharma pulled off a big victory against Gujarat Titans in their last match. SRH's Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen are in lethal form, making today's match interesting. It will be a test for the PBKS bowling department to control them. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Preview)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: What If We Rename Parts Of China, Says Rajnath In Arunachal; CEC Rajiv Kumar's Security Upped
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him