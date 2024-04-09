PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 23, Live Updates: Punjab Kings Field First; Check Playing XIs

Toss Update
Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Pitch Report
The first night game at this venue in Chandigarh. The pitch looks rock hard with a fair covering of grass on it. It does look like a high-scoring pit. The square boundaries are 63 metres and 70 metres respectively. The straight boundary is at 72 metres. Not much dew is expected here so chasing the target may not be a bad option.
PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Match 23, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of the group-stage fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Punjab's Shashank Singh and 'impact player' Ashutosh Sharma pulled off a big victory against Gujarat Titans in their last match. SRH's Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen are in lethal form, making today's match interesting. It will be a test for the PBKS bowling department to control them. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Preview)