Cricket

IPL Retentions: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful Of Winning Trophy For Fans

Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh's association with the Kings franchise holds special significance, as he represents Punjab in domestic cricket as well

Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings
Having been with Punjab Kings since IPL 2019, Prabhsimran Singh has scored 756 runs in 34 matches at a strike rate of 146.22. Photo: Special Arrangement
Punjab Kings have retained wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh ahead of the upcoming mega auction, alongside Shashank Singh. Having been with the franchise since 2019, Prabhsimran has scored 756 runs in 34 matches at a strike rate of 146.22, establishing himself as a regular in IPL 2023. (More Cricket News)

"First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has placed their trust in me," Prabhsimran said after the retention announcement. "After being retained, my first thought was to add value to my side, and I will try my best to win as many games as possible for the team."

The Punjab-born player's association with the franchise holds special significance, as he represents Punjab in domestic cricket as well. "My journey with Punjab Kings has been long and rewarding as I also play for Punjab at the domestic level, and it has been six years in the IPL with Punjab Kings. I have learned a lot, and the team has made me a better player.”

"Our fans are also very loyal; they support us through thick and thin, so it will be good to win the trophy for them,” Prabhsimran added.

Looking ahead to IPL 2025, Prabhsimran's focus remains on team success. "As a player, my only goal is to win games for the side. Winning the IPL trophy is a dream, and hopefully, this dream will turn into a reality this year."

