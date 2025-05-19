Cricket

Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera Help PBKS Beat RR By 10 Runs

This has been Rajasthan Royals' recurring theme all season — a blistering start, followed by a stuttering collapse. They were on fire in the powerplay, smashing 89 runs — their best ever in IPL history — and looked primed for a big chase. But once the top-order blitz ended, the middle and lower order wilted under pressure. Dhruv Jurel's fighting half-century was too little, too late. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, executed a fine defence, thanks largely to Impact Player Harpreet Brar. The left-arm spinner turned the tide by removing both set openers and then outfoxed Riyan Parag just as he threatened to explode. Brar’s timely strikes ensured PBKS held their nerve and edged closer to the playoffs with 10 runs win.