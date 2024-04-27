Jonny Bairstow en route his match-winning unbeaten century for Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 42 of Indian Premier League 2024 at the Eden Gardens on April 26. Photo: AP

Jonny Bairstow en route his match-winning unbeaten century for Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 42 of Indian Premier League 2024 at the Eden Gardens on April 26. Photo: AP