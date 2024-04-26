KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Punjab Kings In Eden Gardens

Full Squads:
Punjab Kings: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera
KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. The stage is set for a high-octane match between two competitive teams at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR have won five out of seven games played so far and will be eyeing another win against the ninth-ranked PBKS on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan's unavailability may affect PBKS but the current form of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh has been one of the positives for them. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs PBKS match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)