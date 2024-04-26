Cricket

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Punjab Kings In Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting the ninth-ranked team on the points table, Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens in the beautiful city of Kolkata. The full-time captain of Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has not recovered from the injury and is expected to stay out of the game. The English all-rounder Sam Curran will be leading the side in his absence and will be eyeing the first win of the season as PBKS captain. Punjab need to win all matches from here to stay alive in contention for the playoffs. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs PBKS match in the IPL 2024, here