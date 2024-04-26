Cricket

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Punjab Kings In Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting the ninth-ranked team on the points table, Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens in the beautiful city of Kolkata. The full-time captain of Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has not recovered from the injury and is expected to stay out of the game. The English all-rounder Sam Curran will be leading the side in his absence and will be eyeing the first win of the season as PBKS captain. Punjab need to win all matches from here to stay alive in contention for the playoffs. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs PBKS match in the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
26 April 2024
26 April 2024
Punjab Kings players react after they lost their match against Gujarat Titans' in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings' and Gujarat Titans' in Mullanpur. AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav

Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

Advertisement

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. The stage is set for a high-octane match between two competitive teams at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR have won five out of seven games played so far and will be eyeing another win against the ninth-ranked PBKS on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan's unavailability may affect PBKS but the current form of Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh has been one of the positives for them. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs PBKS match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: World Shooting Para Sport Tournament- Indian Para-Shooter Mona Aggarwal Shoots Gold
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know