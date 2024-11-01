Cricket

Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Retentions: Shashank Singh Eager To Learn From Ricky Ponting

Shashank Singh had an impressive last season, where he scored 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 164.65 and averaged 44.25, establishing himself as one of IPL's most reliable finishers

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Retentions
Shashank Singh. Photo: Punjab Kings
info_icon

One of the Punjab Kings' two retentions ahead of the auction for IPL 2025, Shashank Singh said that he was eager to learn new things under the guidance of Ricky Ponting, the new head coach of the franchise. (More Cricket News)

Apart from Shashank, Punjab just retained uncapped local opener Prabhsimran Singh and the franchise will now go into the auction with the highest purse of 111.5 crores.

Shashank was retained for Rs 5.5 crore, a little more than the Rs 4 cr mark set by BCCI for uncapped players. The 32-year-old had an impressive last season, where he scored 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 164.65 and averaged 44.25, establishing himself as one of IPL's most reliable finishers.

BCCI will decide on the IPL 2025 Mega Auction soon. - File
IPL 2025 Player Retention: How 10 Teams Are Set Up For Indian Premier League Mega Auction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I am extremely grateful to the franchise as they have given me an opportunity again and shown their faith in me. Having been in the circuit for the last five years, this opportunity they have given me is something I'll be forever grateful for. Now, it's my time to prove them right," Shashank said after the retentions were announced.

Looking ahead to IPL 2025, Singh is particularly enthusiastic about working with the team's new head coach, Ricky Ponting. "Working with Ricky Ponting Sir will be the best thing for me this year. He is a legend of this game, and I am eager to learn new things under his guidance," says Shashank, who grew up admiring Ponting's trademark pull shots.

This moment of Shashank's career has only strengthened his resolve to contribute more significantly to the team's success. "As a professional, you have to give your 100%, and that's why you are there. The way Punjab Kings and the fans have shown trust in me, it's my responsibility to double up my performances and ensure we go for the championship," he emphasized.

Punjab Kings IPL 2025 retentions

Shashank Singh (5.5 cr), Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr)

Punjab Kings IPL auction purse remaining: 110.5 crore

Punjab Kings IPL auction RTMs remaining: 4

Mitchell Starc. - X | IPL
IPL 2025: Ten High-Profile Players Not Retained, Heading For Mega Auction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Kings released some big names including left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh who was India's highest wicket-taker in their T20 World Cup-winning campaign. England stars like Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and the newly-ranked world no 1 Test bowler Kagiso Rabada were also released.

Punjab Kings released players

Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit's Poor Form Continues, Goes Back For 18 In Mumbai | IND - 35/1; NZ - 235
  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Washington Star As India Bowl New Zealand Out For 235
  4. Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Retentions: Shashank Singh Eager To Learn From Ricky Ponting
  5. India Tour Of South Africa 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC LIVE Score, AFC Challenge League: EBFC 2-2 NSC At Half-time; Red And Gold Brigade Surrender Lead
  2. FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  3. Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. Racing Club Vs Corinthians, Copa Sudamericana Semi-Final: Argentinian Club Secures Final Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  3. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  4. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
  2. Delhi's Air Quality "Abysmal" On Diwali Day After Rampant Disregard For Cracker Ban
  3. Delhi: 2 Including A Teenager Shot to Death Over Personal Rivalry In Shahdara; 1 Child Injured
  4. Chairman Of Economic Advisory Council To PM Bibek Debroy Dies At 69
  5. Delhi Covered In Smog After 'Relentless' Firecracker Bursting On Diwali; Becomes World's Most Polluted City
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  2. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  3. Typhoon Kong-rey Wrecks Havoc In Taiwan
  4. The Deathly Waltz That Is US-Israel Ties
  5. The Resurgence Of Donald Trump
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival