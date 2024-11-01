Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Retentions: Shashank Singh Eager To Learn From Ricky Ponting

One of the Punjab Kings' two retentions ahead of the auction for IPL 2025, Shashank Singh said that he was eager to learn new things under the guidance of Ricky Ponting, the new head coach of the franchise. (More Cricket News)
Apart from Shashank, Punjab just retained uncapped local opener Prabhsimran Singh and the franchise will now go into the auction with the highest purse of 111.5 crores.
Shashank was retained for Rs 5.5 crore, a little more than the Rs 4 cr mark set by BCCI for uncapped players. The 32-year-old had an impressive last season, where he scored 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 164.65 and averaged 44.25, establishing himself as one of IPL's most reliable finishers.
"I am extremely grateful to the franchise as they have given me an opportunity again and shown their faith in me. Having been in the circuit for the last five years, this opportunity they have given me is something I'll be forever grateful for. Now, it's my time to prove them right," Shashank said after the retentions were announced.
Looking ahead to IPL 2025, Singh is particularly enthusiastic about working with the team's new head coach, Ricky Ponting. "Working with Ricky Ponting Sir will be the best thing for me this year. He is a legend of this game, and I am eager to learn new things under his guidance," says Shashank, who grew up admiring Ponting's trademark pull shots.
This moment of Shashank's career has only strengthened his resolve to contribute more significantly to the team's success. "As a professional, you have to give your 100%, and that's why you are there. The way Punjab Kings and the fans have shown trust in me, it's my responsibility to double up my performances and ensure we go for the championship," he emphasized.
Punjab Kings IPL 2025 retentions
Punjab Kings IPL auction purse remaining: 110.5 crore
Punjab Kings IPL auction RTMs remaining: 4
The Kings released some big names including left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh who was India's highest wicket-taker in their T20 World Cup-winning campaign. England stars like Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and the newly-ranked world no 1 Test bowler Kagiso Rabada were also released.
Punjab Kings released players
Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.