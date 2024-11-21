The United States has once again blocked a draft resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. During the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, the US vetoed the resolution, stating that the draft does not call for the release of hostages.
Meanwhile, Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, killing at least 88 people in Beit Lahiya and the Sheikh Radwan.
West Asia Conflict | Latest Developments
US Vetoes Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire Again
This is the fourth time the United States has used its veto to shut down a ceasefire in Gaza. Apart from the US veto, fourteen UNSC members voted in favour of the Gaza ceasefire draft and stated that the war in the Palestinian territory "must end immediately, unconditionally and permanently and all remaining hostages must be immediately and unconditionally released".
While the document does mention the release of all remaining hostages, US deputy envoy to the UN Robert Wood said that the draft resolution has "abandoned" the necessity for there to be "a linkage between a ceasefire and the release of hostages".
Wood further added that the document presents a "dangerous message for Hamas".
Israel Continues Bombardment In Gaza, Lebanon
In the Gaza neighbourhoods of Beit Lahiya and Sheikh Radwan, at least 88 people have been killed as Israeli forces launched new attacks against the Palestinian people. As per the director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, 66 victims were women and children.
Meanwhile in Lebanon, Israel's military pounded Beirut's suburbs. As per Lebanon's National News Agency, Israeli forces launched three raids overnight and destroyed several buildings.
US Senate Rejects Bid To Block Arms Sale
Shortly after using its veto at the United National Security Council, the US Senate rejected a bid to block more arms ale to Israel. This bill, which would have blocked the shipments of tank rounds, mortar rounds and smart-bomb kits for Israel, was overwhelmingly rejected by the Senate.
The bid was introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders who aims to block the Biden administration's recent sale of arms worth $20 billion to Israel.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s extremist government has not simply waged war against Hamas – it has waged war against Palestinians,” said Sanders ahead of the vote, adding that “the United States of America is complicit in these atrocities. This complicity must end.”