Uruguay Becomes First Latin American Country To Legalise Euthanasia

Uruguay has become the first Latin American country to legalise euthanasia, allowing adults with incurable and irreversible illnesses to end their lives under medical supervision.
Only mentally competent adults experiencing unbearable suffering are eligible; assisted suicide is not permitted, and minors are excluded.
The law has broad public support and is seen as a progressive milestone, but it faces criticism from the Catholic Church and conservative groups opposing euthanasia.
In a landmark decision, Uruguay has become the first country in Latin America to legalise euthanasia, passing the historic “Dignified Death” law in its Senate on Wednesday. The legislation, already cleared by the lower house earlier this year, allows adults suffering from incurable and irreversible illnesses to end their lives through medically supervised procedures.
The law was approved with 20 votes in favour out of 31 senators, reflecting broad political consensus in a region where euthanasia remains a sensitive and divisive issue. Under the new provisions, only mentally competent adults experiencing unbearable suffering from an incurable disease can request euthanasia. The law does not allow assisted suicide, meaning only healthcare professionals can administer the procedure, and minors are excluded.
Supporters hailed the move as another progressive milestone for Uruguay, which has previously legalised abortion, same-sex marriage, and recreational cannabis. Lawmakers said the decision upholds personal dignity and compassion for patients facing prolonged suffering.
However, the legislation has drawn strong opposition from the Catholic Church and conservative groups, who argue that it undermines the sanctity of life. The Uruguayan Bishops’ Conference urged citizens to “defend life until its natural end,” calling the move “a moral and ethical setback.”
Public opinion, though, appears to back the reform. Surveys show that nearly two-thirds of Uruguayans support the right to euthanasia. With this law, Uruguay joins a small group of countries — including Spain, Canada, and the Netherlands — that have legalised the practice through parliamentary approval rather than judicial rulings.
The new law is expected to come into effect after regulatory frameworks are finalised in the coming months.