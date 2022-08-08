Fidel Castro's Daughter Supports James Franco's Casting As Her Father In 'Alina Of Cuba'

Filmmaker James Franco's recently announced casting as the Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in the upcoming biopic 'Alina of Cuba' has started ruffling feathers.



After Colombian actor John Leguizamo, who starred as Aurelio in 'John Wick' expressed his displeasure over Franco's casting, Castro's daughter, Alina Fernandez, has emphasised her endorsement of Franco playing her father in the upcoming independent feature, reports Deadline.





According to Deadline, she is also proud that "The project is almost entirely Latino, both in front and behind the camera."



"James Franco has an obvious physical resemblance with Fidel Castro, besides his skills and charisma," said Fernandez about the 127 Hours Oscar nominated actor of Latin-Portuguese heritage. Fernandez will be played in Alina of Cuba by Ana Villafane.



Fernandez told Deadline, "I find the selection of the cast amazing. Ana VillafaAe is extraordinarily talented, and not only as an actress, because she is also a great singer, a very complete performer. I'm sure that Mia Maestro, an actress I admire, will understand and interpret Naty, my mother, in a unique way and I can't wait to see her building her character."



The supporting cast of Alina of Cuba also includes Alanna de la Rosa, Maria Cecilia Botero, Harding Junior, and Cuban-born actors Sian Chiong and Rafael Ernesto Hernandez.



"The rest of the cast is going to be a wonderful surprise for all audiences," continued Fernandez who'll be a biographical and historical consultant on Alina of Cuba.



"The filmmakers worked a lot and I can't be more grateful to them for their overall inclusive selection."



"To me, the most important thing about this movie is that the conversation about Cuba is alive. Personally, the experience is so far too unexpected but more than anything, humbling", she added.

[With Inputs From IANS]