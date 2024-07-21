Cricket

Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings are set to clash in the final match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the GAM Vs JKS match

jaffna-kings-lanka-premier-league-thimira-x
Jaffna Kings players celebrating the victory over Kandy Falcons in Qualifier 2 of the LPL 2024. Photo: X/ @ImThimira07
info_icon

Galle Marvels will face Jaffna Kings in the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The stage is set for the summit clash after a thrilling Qualifier 2 on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Jaffna Kings defeated Kandy Falcons by one run in a close encounter of the second qualifier at the same venue. Batting first, Jaffna Kings made 187/7 after 20 overs thanks to Kusal Mendis' 54-ball 105.

In response, Kandy Falcons kept losing wickets but Ramesh Mendis and Pawan Rathnayake's batting in the death overs completely overturned the match. Mendis made an unbeaten 30 off 11 balls to keep their hopes alive but Falcons fell short by just one run.

Now, Jaffna Kings will keep their arsenal ready for the summit clash on Sunday. Isuru Udana and Dwaine Pretorius are in fine form and will be key bowlers for the Marvels on Sunday.

Shadab Khan in action in the 2024 LPL - Lanka Premier League
Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Full Squads:

Galle Marvels: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dickwella, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams, Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohammed Shiraz, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda

Jaffna Kings: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen, Wanuja Sahan, Asitha Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Ross, Nisala Tharaka, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Noor Ahmad, Theesan Vithushan, Eshan Malinga, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam

Live streaming details of the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, Final match in LPL 2024:

When and where will the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match in LPL 2024 take place?

The Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match in LPL 2024 will be played on Sunday, 21 July at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Where to watch the broadcast of the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match in India?

The broadcast of the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match in India?

The live streaming of the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Hundred Women's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. England Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3: ENG Recover From Nervy Start To Lead By 207 Runs
  3. Watch Smriti Mandhana's Heartwarming Gesture After India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup Match
  4. Stoic Hardik Pandya Sports A Smile As Life Goes On For India All-Rounder
  5. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi Gunaratne Shines In SL's Seven-Wicket Win Over BAN
Football News
  1. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
  2. Erik Ten Hag Moves On From Jordan Sancho Row As Winger Makes Man United Return
  3. Bhaichung Bhutia Resigning From Technical Committee As AIFF 'Bypassed' Panel In Appointing Coach
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Bournemouth Midfielder Tyler Adams To Miss Start Of Season Through Injury
  5. Erik Ten Hag Confirms Man Utd's Matthijs De Ligt Interest But Denies Pushing For Move
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  3. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  4. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  5. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jindal Group Executive Sent On Administrative Leave Over Molestation Allegations
  2. 14 Indians Lured Into Cybercrime Operations In Cambodia Rescued
  3. 'Punched Me Twice, Pulled My Hair': Pune Woman With 2 Kids Narrates Road Rage Horror
  4. 'Why This Arrogance?': Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi's Behaviour In Lok Sabha
  5. NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' NIT Graduate, 2 MBBS Students
Entertainment News
  1. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  2. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  3. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  4. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  5. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  2. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
  3. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  4. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  5. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate