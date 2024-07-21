Galle Marvels will face Jaffna Kings in the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The stage is set for the summit clash after a thrilling Qualifier 2 on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Jaffna Kings defeated Kandy Falcons by one run in a close encounter of the second qualifier at the same venue. Batting first, Jaffna Kings made 187/7 after 20 overs thanks to Kusal Mendis' 54-ball 105.
In response, Kandy Falcons kept losing wickets but Ramesh Mendis and Pawan Rathnayake's batting in the death overs completely overturned the match. Mendis made an unbeaten 30 off 11 balls to keep their hopes alive but Falcons fell short by just one run.
Now, Jaffna Kings will keep their arsenal ready for the summit clash on Sunday. Isuru Udana and Dwaine Pretorius are in fine form and will be key bowlers for the Marvels on Sunday.
Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings Full Squads:
Galle Marvels: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dickwella, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Alex Hales, Janith Liyanage, Dwaine Pretorius, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sean Williams, Zahoor Khan, Malsha Tharupathi, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Mohammed Shiraz, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Yuri Koththigoda
Jaffna Kings: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen, Wanuja Sahan, Asitha Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Ross, Nisala Tharaka, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Noor Ahmad, Theesan Vithushan, Eshan Malinga, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam
Live streaming details of the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, Final match in LPL 2024:
When and where will the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match in LPL 2024 take place?
The Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match in LPL 2024 will be played on Sunday, 21 July at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Where to watch the broadcast of the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match in India?
The broadcast of the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match in India?
The live streaming of the Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings, the Final match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.