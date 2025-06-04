Children Of War: Growing Up In Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, And Haiti

Children who are in a refugee camp because of the gang war are seen at Carrefour Feuilles in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 05, 2023. Hundreds of people have been forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in camps due to the gang war as they await the deployment of the army to help restore order in the country.
In the immediate aftermath of the flight into French exile of the Haitian president "Baby Doc" Duvalier, residents in the city of Port-au-Prince go on city wide rampage and looting. The army attempt to intervene with little success such was the hate for the regime. Haiti.
Children wait for food at the garden of the shelter in Delmas, Port-Au-Prince, Haiti on July 24, 2022. Children, separated from their parents due to the gang war in the city of Cite Soleil, are housed in several schools in neighboring towns.
US Marine Carrying a Haitian Boy.
Rohingya refugee children play in Balukhali camp on January 14, 2018 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Over 650,000 Rohingya have crossed the border to Bangladesh since August last year, fleeing the violence at Rakhine State when their villages were attacked and many worry that they will face further reprisals if they return to Myanmar.
Per Ler, 12-year-old soldier, training in Kamerplaw, southern Burma - headquarters of God's Army. God's Army is a tiny breakaway faction of the Christian Karen National Union, consisting of less than 200 soldiers and led by twin brothers, Johnny and Luther Htoo, then barely teenage.
The Karen Guerilla Growing Out Of Childhood With A Gun In Hand On January 12Th, 1988, Myanmar.
The Karen Guerilla Growing Out Of Childhood With A Gun In Hand On January 12Th, 1988, Myanmar.
Sudanese refugees gather for a distribution of water at the refugee camp of Kitgun, located at the border between Sudan and Uganda, where Sudanese refugees found shelter. This comes as a consequence of the Sudanese civil conflict opposing black Christians and animists in the south to the Arab-Muslims in the north, causing the displacement of millions of people.
Children receive food and medical treatment at a refugee camp in Juba, Sudan. Widespread famine and civil war have ravaged Sudan for decades, resulting in more than 4 million people displaced since 1983.
A Sudanese child suffering from malnutrition seeks help at a hospital in Aswa, Sudan. Civil war and widespread famine have ravaged Sudan for decades, resulting in more than 2 million deaths and over 4 million people displaced since 1983.
Children play in front of the barracks in Transit Camp 2 in the South Sudanese border town of Renk. The camp was originally planned for 3,000 people, who were to travel on to their new destinations after two weeks. The bloody power struggle in Sudan, which has been ongoing since April 2023, has triggered what the UN says is the world's largest refugee crisis. More than eight million people have fled within Sudan or to neighboring countries such as South Sudan and Chad.
Elena Pomaz from Kherson cries as she holds her children, Liza, 6, and Sofia, 4 months, on a refugee train on July 1, 2022 in Dnipro, Ukraine. The family got emotional after relatives came on board to visit them, saying goodbye was difficult.
A woman with a child reacts as she holds a photo of her missing husband during an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Woman with girl run away from Palace of Culture "Chemist" on July 4, 2023, in Pervomaiskyi, Ukraine. People gathered on the main square near the Palace of Culture "Chemist" for the funeral ceremony for Oleh Fadieienko, a fallen soldier of the "Kraken" regiment.
An orphan boy hugs a soft toy as he waits on a train after fleeing the town of Polohy which has come under Russian control before evacuating on a train from Zaporizhzhia to western Ukraine on March 26, 2022 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.