Children Of War: Growing Up In Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, And Haiti

There is a fiction in global media that war is still a matter of soldiers and statesmen. But in Sudan, Haiti, Ukraine, and Myanmar, the most endangered bodies are small, malnourished, and unarmed. These children are not collateral damage, they are structural casualties of state collapse, militia rule, imperial memory, and diplomatic indifference. Children starve in camps blockaded by militias, they dodge bullets on the way to fetch water, they take shelter in school basements turned bunkers, they run from airstrikes into mine-laced forests. Across these four conflict zones, the faces change, but the story is the same: childhood stolen by war, and the world looking away. This photo essay follows the youngest survivors of failed states, foreign invasions, and forgotten wars. Their lives, captured in fragments, speak a truth sharper than any headline.