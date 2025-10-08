Jake Fraser-McGurk Smashes 29-Ball Century, Beats AB de Villiers’ List A Record

Jake Fraser-McGurk set the fastest List A century record, reaching 100 in just 29 balls
He scored 125 off 38 balls with 13 sixes and 10 fours, showcasing immense power-hitting
Despite his innings, South Australia fell short as Tasmania claimed victory in the Marsh Cup match
Jake Fraser-McGurk's name was etched into cricketing history on October 8, 2025, when he achieved the fastest century in List A cricket. Representing South Australia in a Marsh Cup match against Tasmania, the 21-year-old batter reached his century in a mere 29 balls, surpassing AB de Villiers' previous record of 31 balls.
In his record-breaking knock, Fraser-McGurk struck 13 sixes and 10 fours, accumulating 125 runs off 38 balls, with a strike rate of 328.94. He made a 172-run partnership for the first wicket with his fellow opening partner Henry Hunt, who contributed 51 runs off 47 balls.
South Australia Vs Tasmania, Marsh Cup: Match Report
South Australia won the toss and opted to field first. But the decision backfired brutally as Tasmania ended up with a massive total of 435 runs in 50 overs. Tasmania's innings was anchored by Jordan Silk's maiden List A century, contributing to their formidable total. Apart from him, opener Caleb Jewell also scored 90 runs, providing a great start.
Chasing the target, Fraser-McGurk provided a destructive start to the team scoring a magnificent century. South Australia were 339/4 in 37.4 overs at one stage but they bottled the chase there and started losing wickets at regualar intervals. They were wrapped up on 398, losing the match by 37 runs.
A Glimpse into Fraser-McGurk's Career Stats
Jake Fraser-McGurk's cricketing journey is marked by rapid ascents and significant milestones. In his List A career, he has played 32 matches, amassing 653 runs at an average of 24.18, including one century and one half-century. His highest score stands at 125 runs.
However, his T20I format stats are not so overwhelming. He has featured in 8 T20I matches, scoring only 115 runs with a top score of 50. His ODI debut came on February 4, 2024, against the West Indies, and he has since represented Australia in various international fixtures.
Jake Fraser-McGurk has made a mark in the IPL with his explosive batting for Delhi Capitals. In the 2024 season, he scored 330 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 234, including four half-centuries. However, in the 2025 season, the young batter failed to make any impact, scoring just 55 runs in 6 matches.