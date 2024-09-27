France, UK's Backing Gives Major Push For India's Permanent Membership At UN Security Council

After the United States, France and the United Kingdom have backed India for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.
India has been pushing for the long-pending reform of the United Nations Security Council from the forefront, pressing that it rightly deserves to be a permanent member at the UN high table. New Delhi has argued that the 15-nation council which was founded in 1945 is not fit for the 21st Century's purpose, and is away from the realities of the current geo-political scenarios.
The last time that India sat at the UN high table as a non-permanent member was in 2021-22. The demand to expand UNSC's permanent membership has been increasing as countries press on reflecting contemporary global reality.
US' Support To India
US President Joe Biden was the first to reaffirm Washington's backing for India's permanent seat. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US for QUAD 2024, Biden had told the Indian PM that Washington "supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for India in reformed UN Security Council".
The White House, issuing a statement after Modi's visit, had added the US recognises the need for an urgent reform in the UN and that it will work towards making the UNSC more representative and inclusive as a permanent member.
During this US visit, PM Modi had also addressed UN 'Summit of the Future', highlighting that in order to achieve global peace and development, reforms in institutions are essential, adding that reform is the key to relevance.
France
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron also came forward to support India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed UNSC, advocating for the expansion of the UN body.
Citing that the Security Council is "blocked", Macron called on the member countries for "making the UN more efficient".
"We have to make it more representative. That's why, France is in favour of the Security Council being expanded. Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil should be permanent members, as well as two countries that Africa will decide to represent it," the French President said at the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York.
In his address, Macron also called for a change in the working methods of the UNSC, a limitation of the right of veto in cases of mass crimes, and more attention to operational decisions required for maintenance of peace.
"The time has come to regain efficiency in order to act better on the ground," he noted.
The United Kingdom
Now, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also expressed support for India's permanent seat at the powerful UN body's table.
Starmer put forth three key areas where change is needed. At first, he placed the change needed in the international financial system. Second, he said, if the system is to deliver for the poorest and the vulnerable, "then their voices must be heard".
"We need to make the system more representative and more responsive to those who need it most. So we will make the case, not just fairer outcomes but fairer representation in how we reach them," the British Prime Minister said.
Starmer said that this requirement applies to the Security Council as well, "it has to change to become a more representative body. Willing to act, not paralysed by politics".
"We want to see permanent African representation on the Council. Brazil, India, Japan, and Germany as permanent members, and more seats for elected members as well," he said.
Starmer said that to support this, the UK will also change the ways it does things. Moving from the paternalism of the past, towards partnership for the future.
India On UNSC
Notably, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also asserted New Delhi's stance about the UNSC reforms at the 2nd Foreign Ministers meeting of G20 Brasil 2024.
Jaishankar said, "The world has evolved into a smart, interconnected and multipolar arena and its members have increased fourfold since the UN's inception. Yet the UN remains a prisoner of the past."
And as it remains a prisoner, the UNSC struggles to fulfill its duty of maintaining international peace and stability, the EAM said.
Addressing the event at the UN Headquarters, Jaishankar further said that "without reforms, including expansion in both categories of UNSC membership", the lack of effectiveness of the 15-nation UN body will continue.
“Expansion and proper representation in the permanent category is a particular imperative. Asia, Africa and Latin America - the Global South - cannot continue to be short-changed,” he said, adding that they must be given their legitimate voice.
The real change needs to happen and happen fast, Jaishankar emphasised.
UN Chief Resounds Need For UNSC Reform
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also described the UNSC as "outdated", whose authority is eroding and which will eventually lose all credibility unless it composition and working methods are reformed.
The UN chief gave a loud and clear call that "we can't build a future for our grandchildren with a system built for our grandparents".