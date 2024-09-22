International

US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation

The White House added that the US recognises the need for urgent reform in the United Nations and will work towards making the UNSC more representative and inclusive as a permanent member.

modi biden quad 2024 delaware
US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States for QUAD 2024, Washington has expressed its support for a permanent seat for India at the United Nations Security Council.

Support for India's bid for a permanent seat was also echoed during the joint statement at the QUAD Summit 2024 in Delaware - US President Joe Biden's home state.

"President Biden shared with Prime Minister Modi that the United States supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council," read a statement issued by the White House.

The White House added that the US recognises the need for urgent reform in the United Nations and will work towards making the UNSC more representative and inclusive as a permanent member.

"We will reform the UN Security Council, recognizing the urgent need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council, " read the Wilmington Declaration, adding that the expansion of permanent seats will include representation for Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Urgent Need For Reform In UN Security Council

There has been an urgent demand for reform in the United Nations over the past few years. However, with the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the demand for reform increased as the United Nations was heavily criticised for its lack of timely action.

In August 2024, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres admitted that the current structure of the global body renders it "ill-equipped" to deal with a changing world.

UNSC 'Ill-Equipped' For Modern World: Appeal Made For UN Reform, Permanent Seats For Africa, India - | Photo: AP
UNSC 'Ill-Equipped' For Changing World: Appeal Made For UN Reform, Permanent Seats For Africa, India

BY Danita Yadav

Pushing for the inclusion of African voices, the UN Chief said - "We cannot accept that the world’s preeminent peace and security body lacks a permanent voice for a continent of well over a billion people … nor can we accept that Africa’s views are undervalued on questions of peace and security, both on the continent and around the world".

With the inclusion of the African Union as a member of the G20 during the New Delhi Summit, the demand for African representation in global bodies increased.

Echoing the UN Chief's statement, Sierra Leone, the current chair of the African Union, demanded two permanent seats for Africa at the UNSC.

Along with Africa, G4 Nations such as India and Brazil have also called for representation at the UN Security Council.

G4 Nations - India, Brazil, Germany and Japan have called for urgent reforms and a seat at the table with the current P5 - China, United States, United Kingdom, France and Russia.

Despite endorsement from the United States and the UK for permanent seats for G4 Nations, their bid for a fixed seat at the UNSC has been blocked by opposing members such as Pakistan, Italy, Colombia and others.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: All-Round Ashwin Hands IND Massive 280-Run Win On Local Soil
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Ajaz Knocks Mendis Over; SL - 286/6, Lead By 251
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Brook Urges For Patience With 'Inexperienced' England
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Becomes First England Spinner To Pick 200 ODI Wickets
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismantle England To Clinch 68-Run Win, Surge To 2-0 Series Lead
Football News
  1. LFC Vs BOU: Diaz Double Hands Liverpool Three Points - In Pics
  2. WHU Vs CFC: Jackson's Brace Downs Hammers In London Derby - In Pics
  3. Serie A: Motta Impressed By Napoli's Courageous Showing After Juventus Draw
  4. Serie A: Fonseca Confident Despite Pressure Ahead Of Milan Derby
  5. Bundesliga: Kompany's Bayern To Celebrate 20-Goal Week With Oktoberfest Outing
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
  2. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
  3. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  4. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  5. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  2. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  3. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  4. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  5. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel Raids Al Jazeera's West Bank Office; Tensions With Hezbollah Escalate | Top Points
  2. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  3. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  4. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  5. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch