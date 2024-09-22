US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States for QUAD 2024, Washington has expressed its support for a permanent seat for India at the United Nations Security Council.
Support for India's bid for a permanent seat was also echoed during the joint statement at the QUAD Summit 2024 in Delaware - US President Joe Biden's home state.
"President Biden shared with Prime Minister Modi that the United States supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council," read a statement issued by the White House.
The White House added that the US recognises the need for urgent reform in the United Nations and will work towards making the UNSC more representative and inclusive as a permanent member.
"We will reform the UN Security Council, recognizing the urgent need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council, " read the Wilmington Declaration, adding that the expansion of permanent seats will include representation for Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.
Urgent Need For Reform In UN Security Council
There has been an urgent demand for reform in the United Nations over the past few years. However, with the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the demand for reform increased as the United Nations was heavily criticised for its lack of timely action.
In August 2024, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres admitted that the current structure of the global body renders it "ill-equipped" to deal with a changing world.
Pushing for the inclusion of African voices, the UN Chief said - "We cannot accept that the world’s preeminent peace and security body lacks a permanent voice for a continent of well over a billion people … nor can we accept that Africa’s views are undervalued on questions of peace and security, both on the continent and around the world".
With the inclusion of the African Union as a member of the G20 during the New Delhi Summit, the demand for African representation in global bodies increased.
Echoing the UN Chief's statement, Sierra Leone, the current chair of the African Union, demanded two permanent seats for Africa at the UNSC.
Along with Africa, G4 Nations such as India and Brazil have also called for representation at the UN Security Council.
G4 Nations - India, Brazil, Germany and Japan have called for urgent reforms and a seat at the table with the current P5 - China, United States, United Kingdom, France and Russia.
Despite endorsement from the United States and the UK for permanent seats for G4 Nations, their bid for a fixed seat at the UNSC has been blocked by opposing members such as Pakistan, Italy, Colombia and others.