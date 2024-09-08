Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal Flag Bearers For India

Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Best Performance So Far By Indian Para-Athletes
India won a record 29 medals -- seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. With this, India also crossed the 50-plus medal mark in the Paralympic Games history.
Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Flag Bearers For India
Para-archer Harvinder Singh, who won a gold medal in the men's recurve open and sprinter Preethi Pal won bronze medals in the women’s 100m and 200m races in the T35 category, are going to be flag bearers for India. Preethi became the first Indian athlete to win a track medal at the Paralympics. Harvinder Singh's bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics was the first medal for India in para-archery and he also became the first archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.
Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Where India Finish At Medal Tally?
India finished 18th in the medal tally of the Paris Paralympic Games with seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. It is 10 more than India's last Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
When Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Start?
The closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024 will start at 11:30 pm IST. The Stade de France in Paris is ready for the illuminating closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games 2024.