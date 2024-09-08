Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal Flag Bearers For India

Paris is ready for the closing ceremony of the Paralympics 2024. Photo: X | Paris 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games 2024 being held at Stade de France on Sunday (8th September) in Paris, France. The closing ceremony will showcase 24 artists from the French electronic music scene. Additionally, traditional protocols such as speeches, anthems, and the transfer of the Paralympic flag to the next host for the 2028 Summer Games will take place on the final day of the Paris Paralympics. Follow the live updates of the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Sept 2024, 11:12:30 pm IST Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Best Performance So Far By Indian Para-Athletes India won a record 29 medals -- seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. With this, India also crossed the 50-plus medal mark in the Paralympic Games history.

8 Sept 2024, 10:48:50 pm IST Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Flag Bearers For India Para-archer Harvinder Singh, who won a gold medal in the men's recurve open and sprinter Preethi Pal won bronze medals in the women’s 100m and 200m races in the T35 category, are going to be flag bearers for India. Preethi became the first Indian athlete to win a track medal at the Paralympics. Harvinder Singh's bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics was the first medal for India in para-archery and he also became the first archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

8 Sept 2024, 10:40:56 pm IST Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Where India Finish At Medal Tally? India finished 18th in the medal tally of the Paris Paralympic Games with seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. It is 10 more than India's last Paralympic Games in Tokyo.