The Ashes: England Name An Unchanged Squad For 4th Test

England have named an unchanged squad for the 4th Ashes Test to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 19.

There were clouds over Jonny Bairstow retaining his place in the team after poor form with the bat, and especially, sub-par wicketkeeping, which cost England a few opportunities across the three completed matches.

England managed to keep the Ashes alive with a 3-wicket win at Headingley on the fourth day of the 3rd Test match, cutting the deficit down to 2-1.

There were reports of Ben Foakes replacing Bairstow for the 4th Test, but England captain Ben Stokes is keeping his faith on his current option.

Ollie Robinson, too, features in the squad. This comes after he had left the field on Day 1 of the third Test due to a back spasm and subsequently missed the majority of the game. Once Robinson left the field, veteran seamer Stuart Broad finished his over.

Despite featuring in the squad, there remains a doubt whether James Anderson will play the match at home in Manchester. Anderson was left out of the playing XI in Headingley, after picking just three wickets in the first two matches at Edgbaston and Lord's, both of which England lost.

Josh Tongue might get a game for his five-wicket effort at Lord's.

Mark Wood, who was adjudged Player of the Match after the 3rd Test, is keen to explore his game further after his recent exploits. His efforts were crucial in the match turning in England's favour after they had conceded a 21-run lead to Australia on Day 2.

Stokes has already said that England won't change their 'Bazball' approach in spite of criticism received for its use during a series of Ashes' magnitude.

A win at Old Trafford will put England level with Australia, with everything, then, for grabs during the 5th Test at the Oval.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood