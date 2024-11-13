Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Begins Today | Key Seats, Candidates

The Jharkhand Assembly elections kick off today with the first phase of voting taking place in 43 constituencies out of the total 81 seats in the state. The counting of the votes is scheduled for November 23.
Voters will be deciding the fate of 683 candidates contesting in these 43 constituencies.
The Election Commission has informed that the second phase of voting scheduled for November 20 for the rest of the 38 constituencies.
The major parties in the fray are the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the INDIA bloc with Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party under the NDA. The high stake battle between BJP and Congress and JMM, after eventful five years for the current dispensation. Both sides put their best food forward during the campaigning. Several high profile politicians have campaigned for their respective parties in Jharkhand over the last few weeks including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren.
Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Key Seats & Candidates
Among the 43 seats that are in fray in the first phase of elections include Kodarma, Seraikella, Ranchi, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, Simaria (SC), Chatra (SC), Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur East.
One of the most popular faces who is in fray from Seraikella is former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren. Soren's sudden jump from JMM to BJP has garnered attention, making it one of the most anticipated outcomes. Meanwhile JMM has fielded sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from the Ranchi seat.
Congress' Ajoy Kumar is contesting against Purnima Das Sahu, the daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand CM and current Odisha Governor Raghubar Das from the Jamshedpur East seat.
In Jamshedpur West, Congress Health Minister Banna Gupta is up against JD(U) leader Saryu Roy, who defeated Raghubar Das in 2019.
In Jaganathpur, BJP’s Geeta Koda, wife of former CM Madhu Koda, is challenging Congress' Sona Ram Sinku.
Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Voters, Seats And Other Details
According to Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, 1.37 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 43 seats and 683 candidates, including 609 men, 73 women, and one third gender person, are contesting.
The 43 seats include 17 for the general category, 20 for scheduled tribes, and 6 for scheduled castes.
PTI reported that over 15,000 polling stations have been set up, with 12,716 in rural areas and 2,628 in urban regions. The first phase voting will take place from 7 AM to 5 PM on November 13 except in 950 booths where voting will end at 4 PM, though those still in line will be allowed to vote.
At 1,152 polling stations, women will oversee the voting process, and 24 booths will be managed by people with disabilities.
Election authorities have seized illegal material and cash worth Rs 179.14 crore since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect and 54 cases have been filed for violating the Code. Polling personnel have already been deployed to most stations, with the remaining personnel set to be sent out today.
This year has been pivotal for Jharkhand politics following the arrest of Hemant Soren in the money laundering case involving land scam and putting Champai Soren in CM's seat during his absence.
Right after Hemant Soren was released from jail after nearly six months and he took over the CM seat which later backfired as Champai Soren left the party expressing discontent with the treatment of the party. He soon joined BJP.
In the speeches and the manifesto, the BJP has focussed on highlighting the corruption and scam accusations against JMM leaders and 'infiltration' has become a talking point. Meanwhile the INDIA bloc parties have assured caste rights, tribal rights and jobs.