Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Begins Today | Key Seats, Candidates

The major parties in the fray are the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the INDIA bloc with Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party under the NDA. The high stake battle between BJP and Congress and JMM, after eventful five years for the current dispensation. Both sides put their best food forward during the campaigning. Several high profile politicians have campaigned for their respective parties in Jharkhand over the last few weeks including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren.