Hemant Soren: Towering Over The Seven Chief Ministerial Faces Of BJP?

On the other hand, Hemant Soren is the undisputed and widely accepted CM face of the INDI Alliance. Although his government has not lived up to the promises made in the party manifesto five years ago, some decisions have definitely strengthened its image among the Adivasis and natives, e.g., the Sarna Dharam Code for a separate religious identity, the 1932 Khatian for defining the domicile policy, and the expansion of the OBC reservation from 14 to 27 per cent. Not all these decisions could take a final legal shape, and for this, the Soren government has blamed the BJP government at the Centre. What is more, it has also succeeded in conveying the same to the public. At the same time, the recent announcement of financial assistance of ₹2,500 every month under the Maiya Samman Yojana for women has increased Soren's popularity among non-Adivasi women.