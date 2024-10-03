Among the remaining six, Selina Hansda, mukhiya of the Barhet Panchayat, is married to Mohammad Azad, who was also accused of being a Bangladeshi infiltrator. A few days ago, 31-year-old Selina was told to report to the local police station along with her house papers. She says, "It is my constitutional right to decide whom I marry. It is true that my husband was asked to produce his papers. Well, he has the documents from 1932, and also from 1832. They (the BJP government during its 2014-19 term) held power for five long years. Why didn't they conduct this investigation then? They are raking this up now only because of the elections."