Nehru And His Policies Towards Tribals: A Diary From Jharkhand

Nehru took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, even though it was a domestic issue. The King of Jammu and Kashmir had given a written agreement saying that they wanted to stay with India. Had Nehru wanted, he could have solved the matter then and there itself; but he did not do so. It has been five years since the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Now, there is no violence there and terror attacks have gone down. These used to be a regular feature earlier. A large number of Indian soldiers lost their lives.