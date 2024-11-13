Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: Voting Underway Across 43 Seats; By-Polls In Wayanad And 31 Assembly Seats

After casting her vote, JMM candidate from Ranchi seat Mahua Maji said, "There will be no impact (of Bangladeshi infiltrators issue) as the BJP itself is facing the damage. This is entirely an issue of the central government... the Centre has failed in protecting the nation. If someone is coming from this (Bangladesh) side, then tomorrow anyone can enter from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China. The Home Minister should resign as he has failed to secure the country. States should not be blamed for this."