Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: Voting Underway Across 43 Seats; By-Polls In Wayanad And 31 Assembly Seats

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Voting is underway in Jharkhand with a total of 685 candidates in the fray across 43 seats. While polling for the second phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand will be conducted on November 20, the results are scheduled to be announced on November 23. By-polls will also be held in 31 assembly seats across the country as well as in Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency where Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut.

13 November 2024
First phase of assembly elections in Jharkhand today, November 13 PTI
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: In a major electoral showdown between the NDA and INDIA, the key factors that are expected to shape the poll verdict include the BJP's central welfare schemes and the arrest and subsequent bail of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate(ED). In West Bengal, the stage is set for a litmus test for the ruling Trinamool Congress with the much-awaited by-elections to six assembly constituencies on Wednesday amid an unprecedented wave of protests across the state surrounding the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Amid Hindutva Vs Adivasi Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges

The entire Hindutva ecosystem in Jharkhand, under the RSS’ leadership, has mobilised to reinforce these themes. Known for framing local issues through a Hindutva lens, Sarma has aggressively reoriented Jharkhand’s historic insider-outsider dynamic—a theme that has animated politics in the region since the inception of the Jharkhand Movement in the 1930s—to support the BJP’s agenda. In this election, Sarma has attempted to change the local political narrative of portraying diku (irritating/exploitative outsider) as dominant caste groups from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal to casting Muslims, particularly the spectre of “Bangladeshi infiltrators”, as the new existential threat.

Through narratives of “Love Jihad” and “Land Jihad”, the BJP alleges that Muslim outsiders are marrying Adivasi women and seizing Adivasi lands, effectively shifting the discourse to portray the JMM-led INDIA Bloc alliance as appeasers of these supposed threats. By tapping into both local anxieties and Hindu nationalistic fervour, the BJP is taking a calculated approach to reshape Jharkhand’s political landscape, aiming to fracture traditional alliances and consolidate its support among Adivasis, OBC Hindus, and SCs as the elections approach.

Assembly Bypolls LIVE Updates: Voting Underway In Karnataka

People queue up at a polling station in Channapatna, Karnataka to vote for Channapatna Assembly by-elections. NDA has fielded JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy from this seat; five-time MLA CP Yogeshwar is contesting against him on a Congress ticket.

Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: 'No Impact Of BJP's Infiltrator Issue', Says JMM Candidate Mahua Maji

After casting her vote, JMM candidate from Ranchi seat Mahua Maji said, "There will be no impact (of Bangladeshi infiltrators issue) as the BJP itself is facing the damage. This is entirely an issue of the central government... the Centre has failed in protecting the nation. If someone is coming from this (Bangladesh) side, then tomorrow anyone can enter from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China. The Home Minister should resign as he has failed to secure the country. States should not be blamed for this."

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting LIVE:The Heat Of BJP's Tried-And-Tested 'Infiltrator' Tactic

A small patch of land around 30 km southwest of Martello Tower and Sidhu Kanu Park in Jharkhand’s Pakur district town became a battleground this July between adivasis and Muslims over ownership, four months ahead of assembly polls, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raising the allegation of “illegal Bangladeshi immigrants” grabbing land from indigenous people, carrying clear undertones of the familiar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) narrative in the Northeastern state. The Muslims were accused of encroaching on tribal land and retaliating violently when opposed. The clashes stopped only after Section 144 was imposed in Gaibthan village of Maheshpur block in the Santhal Pargana region. When Sarma and BJP State President Babulal Marandi visited the area a few days after the clashes, both linked the Muslim residents of Gaibthan village to Bangladeshi infiltration.

Assembly Bypolls LIVE Updates: Voting Underway In Bihar 

Visuals emerging from a polling booth set up at a government school Bihar's Imamganj, Gaya.

Bypolls to Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj and Ramgarh assembly seats in Bihar are being held today where more than 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 38 candidates.

Voting is taking place in a total of 1,277 booths, of which 1,196 fall in rural areas.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Voting Begins In Jharkhand

Voting begins for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections. In this phase, voting is taking place on 43 out of 81 seats.

Wayanad Lok Sabha ByPoll LIVE Update: Key Points

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set for her maiden electoral contest in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll on Wednesday.

During the nearly month-long poll campaign, Priyanka heavily banked on Rahul Gandhi's tenure as Wayanad MP and his popularity in the constituency to boost her prospects.

Meanwhile, her rivals, LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and NDA's Navya Haridas, are hoping that Priyanka's lack of electoral experience will discourage voters from choosing her.

West Bengal Assembly Bypolls LIVE: Key Points

The stage is set for a litmus test in West Bengal for the ruling Trinamool Congress with the much-awaited by-elections to six assembly constituencies on Wednesday amid an unprecedented wave of protests across the state surrounding the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Both the ruling TMC and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded candidates for all six seats: Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).

Notably, five of these constituencies are in the TMC strongholds of south Bengal, while Madarihat remains a BJP bastion in the northern part of the state.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Key Points

Jharkhand is geared up for polling in 43 of the 81 assembly seats in the first phase on Wednesday with 683 candidates in the fray including former chief minister Champai on Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

In a tough electoral battle, the JMM-led coalition is aiming to retain power by banking on banking on its welfare schemes including Maiyan Samman Yojana, while the BJP-led NDA is focusing aggressive Hindutva pitch, including infiltration and corruption by the current government.

Polling is scheduled to begin around 7 am in 43 assembly constituencies in 15 districts, and will continue till 5 pm. However, in 950 booths, voting will end at 4 pm, though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise.

