During the statehood movement of Jharkhand, the term ‘diku’ had been used against those from northern Bihar who allegedly took away their resources. The word, however, changed its meaning through time. Later, it came to include people from West Bengal and northern India. The BJP changed this term to ‘ghuspethiya’ and invoked the fear of Bangladeshis who are allegedly engaged in both ‘land jihad and love jihad’. Countering the claims of infiltrators, civil society organisations like the Janadhikar Mahasabha showed that none of the cases was based on ground reality. The cases of conflict between Adivasis and Muslims are mostly local in nature and have nothing to do with the Bangladeshi infiltrators, say the civil society reports. Siraj Dutta, who was part of the team, says: “All of the incidents regarding the Bangladeshi infiltrators are actually local issues. We visited the villages and asked them whether they ever knew of the Bangladesh infiltrators. Most of them said that they got to know it from social media.”