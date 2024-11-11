Jharkhand Feels The Heat Of BJP's Tried-And-Tested "Infiltrator" Tactic

Gaibthan was calm on the evening of November 3, just as it had been on previous evenings. People were sitting on their verandas and the chowk (open market area), discussing elections. About 300 metres from the chowk is the disputed plot of land over whose ownership the scuffle took place between the families of Hembram and Safaruddin Ansari. Though the BJP has raised the issue of alleged Bangladeshi infiltration in Santhal Pargana for years, it was only ahead of the November election that it was turned into a full-fledged electoral campaign. BJP Jharkhand chief Marandi, who claimed the Muslims of Gaibthan are Bangladeshi infiltrators, provided no evidence. Nearly 120 of the 300 houses in the village belong to Muslim families. Among them is 52-year-old Samajuddin Ansari, who points to a 1932 land record that mentions his great-grandfather, Budhu Momin, and says, “All the Muslims have been living here for decades. We have land deeds, voter IDs, PAN cards and ration cards from long before Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar. We did not come from Bangladesh.” Ansari claims everyone in the village has such records.