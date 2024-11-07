National

Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls

With the assembly elections a few days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and state Chief Minister Hemant Soren carried out their respective campaigns across the state of Jharkhand. Jharkhand is set to vote in two phases - November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes and results will be declared on November 23 by the Election Commission of India.