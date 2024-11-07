Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses a public meeting ahead of the state Assembly elections, at Jugsalai in Jamshedpur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Chaibasa of West Singhbhum district.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Kanke.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Sarath.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and others during the release of Jharkhand INDIA block manifesto ahead of Jharkhand Assembly election, in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren addresses an election campaign rally for Jharkhand Assembly election in Silli area of Ranchi.
Supporters during 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Chaibasa of West Singhbhum district.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during an election campaign for Jharkhand Assembly election, in Chatra district of Jharkhand.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being garlanded during an election campaign in support of BJP candidate from Ranchi seat, Navin Jaiswal, ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Ranchi.
Supporters during 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Chaibasa of West Singhbhum district.