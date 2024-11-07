National

Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls

With the assembly elections a few days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and state Chief Minister Hemant Soren carried out their respective campaigns across the state of Jharkhand. Jharkhand is set to vote in two phases - November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes and results will be declared on November 23 by the Election Commission of India.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024_Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren addresses a public meeting in Jamshedpur | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses a public meeting ahead of the state Assembly elections, at Jugsalai in Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024_Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha in West Singhbhum district | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Chaibasa of West Singhbhum district.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024_Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting in Kanke | Photo: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Kanke.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024_Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a public meeting in Sarath | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Sarath.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024_Mallikarjun Kharge with Hemant Soren
INDIA block manifesto release in Ranchi | Photo: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and others during the release of Jharkhand INDIA block manifesto ahead of Jharkhand Assembly election, in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024_
Kalpana Soren addresses an election rally in Silli area of Ranchi | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren addresses an election campaign rally for Jharkhand Assembly election in Silli area of Ranchi.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024_BJP Supporters
Supporters during 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Chaibasa | Photo: PTI
Supporters during 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Chaibasa of West Singhbhum district.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024_Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren during an election campaign in Chatra district | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during an election campaign for Jharkhand Assembly election, in Chatra district of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024_Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh during an election campaign in Ranchi | Photo: PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being garlanded during an election campaign in support of BJP candidate from Ranchi seat, Navin Jaiswal, ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024_Narendra Modi rally
BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Chaibasa | Photo: PTI
Supporters during 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Chaibasa of West Singhbhum district.

