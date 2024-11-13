Wayanad Bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi And 15 Others In Fray For Key Lok Sabha Seat | Details

With Elections underway across India, around 14 lakh voters will head to the polls on Wednesday in the Wayanad constituency in Kerala. In Wayanad, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi and 15 other candidates are in the fray for the key Lok Sabha seat.
The polling for the Lok Sabha seat in Wayanad will be held alongside voting in the state of Jharkhand and other assembly seats in West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, Bihar, Karantaka, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim.
Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypoll - All You Need To Know
The bypoll election in the Kerala seat comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat after his success in UP' Rae Barelli seat.
While Congress remains hopeful to retain control of the seat, opposition parties CPI and BJP are working to take over the constituency from the grand old party.
For the 2024 election, the Congress is banking on Rahul Gandhi's tenure as the Wayanad MP from 2019 to 2024 and his popularity amongst the people of the constituency.
Rahul Gandhi has also been a key figure in the election campaigning and the political debut of his sister - Priyanka Gandhi.
Key Candidates
Priyanka Gandhi - Congress
Sathyan Mokeri - CPI
Navya Haridas - BJP
Gopal Swaroop Gandhi - Kisan Mazdoor Barojgar Sangh Party
Jayendra K. Rathod - Right to Recall Party
Sheikh Jalil - Navrang Congress Party
Duggirala Nageswara Rao - Jatiya Janaseva Party
A. Sita - Bahujan Dravid Party
C.Ajith Kumar - Independent
Ismail Sabiullah - Independent
A. Noor Mohammed - Independent
K. Padmarajan - Independent
R. Rajan - Independent
Rugmini - Independent
Santhosh Pulikkal - Independent
Sonu Singh Yadav - Independent
Voting will begin from 7 AM onwards in the key constituency. Priyanka Gandhi and 15 other candidates will be vying for the support of 14 lakh eligible voters.