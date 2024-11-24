Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28

Following and impressive win in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren has staked a claim to form the new government in the strength.
In a show of strength, leaders of the INDIA alliance, comprising the JMM, the Congress, the RJD and the Left, reached the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi where the incumbent chief minister, Soren, tendered his resignation to assume the office once again.
His swearing-in ceremony will be held on November 28. Of 81 seats in the state assembly, the JMM-led coalition won 56. The number is 15 more than the majority mark of 41.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance has won 24 seats in the election. It is 13 less than the majority figure.
Soren thanked the people of Jharkhand for ensuring his victory. He also thanked the workers and leaders on the ground who "brought the power of the people" to the party.
According to social media handles, Big posters and hoarding have have up in the state capital that read, "Sabke dilon par chaa gaya, Sherdil Soren phir aa gaya (winning everyone's heart, lion hearted Heman Soren is back)."
Hemant will be the first leader of the state who will assume Office of the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.
Moreover, following a controversial land scam, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Soren on January 31, 2024 - forcing him to resign.
He was released on bail on June 28 that year by the Jharkhand High Court - which came down heavily on the agency over authenticity of the allegation.