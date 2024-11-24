National

Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28

He will become the first leader of Jharkhand to become CM for the second consecutive term.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Hemant Soren will take oath at 18 November
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Following and impressive win in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren has staked a claim to form the new government in the strength.

In a show of strength, leaders of the INDIA alliance, comprising the JMM, the Congress, the RJD and the Left, reached the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi where the incumbent chief minister, Soren, tendered his resignation to assume the office once again.

His swearing-in ceremony will be held on November 28. Of 81 seats in the state assembly, the JMM-led coalition won 56. The number is 15 more than the majority mark of 41.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance has won 24 seats in the election. It is 13 less than the majority figure.

Soren thanked the people of Jharkhand for ensuring his victory. He also thanked the workers and leaders on the ground who "brought the power of the people" to the party.

According to social media handles, Big posters and hoarding have have up in the state capital that read, "Sabke dilon par chaa gaya, Sherdil Soren phir aa gaya (winning everyone's heart, lion hearted Heman Soren is back)."

Hemant will be the first leader of the state who will assume Office of the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

Moreover, following a controversial land scam, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Soren on January 31, 2024 - forcing him to resign.

He was released on bail on June 28 that year by the Jharkhand High Court - which came down heavily on the agency over authenticity of the allegation.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates, Day 1: David Warner Unsold; Ashwin Goes To CSK For 9.75 Crores; Rishabh Pant SOLD To LSG At 27 Crores
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: KL Rahul Sold To Delhi Capitals For INR 14 Crore
  4. ZIM Vs PAK, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Rain Stops Play; Pakistan Tottering In Pursuit Of 206-Run Target
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Registers His Seventh Test Hundred In Australia, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  2. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
  3. Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?
  4. Day In Pics: November 24, 2024
  5. Delhi: Main Accused In Cop Stabbing Case Shot Dead In Encounter; Other 2 Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  2. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  3. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  4. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  5. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign