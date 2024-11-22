From Sorens To Marandis: Know About The Bigwigs Of Jharkhand Elections

Soren, who embarked on his political career in 1990s, played a significant role creating the state of Jharkhand. Initially he worked with JMM chief Shibu Soren before his political career started taking off following his byelection victory in 1991 as an independent candidate from Saraikella.



Champai Soren is a five-time MLA from Seraikella seat from 1995 to 2000 (11th Bihar Assembly), 2005 to 2009 (2nd Jharkhand Assembly), 2009 to 2014 (3rd Jharkhand Assembly), 2014 to 2019 (4th Jharkhand Assembly), 2019 to 2024 (5th Jharkhand Assembly).