Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Know About The Key Constituencies

Hemant Soren had won the seat in 2019 with 73,725 votes which was well ahead of his competitor and BJP candidate Simon Marandi who secured 47,985 votes. This time BJP fielded Gamaliyan Hembrom (WHO IS HE) against Soren. Initially, the BJP had considered former minister Lois Marandi, also a prominent tribal leader from the Santhal Parganas, for this seat.