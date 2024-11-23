Elections

Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: Vote Counting To Begin From 8 AM; All Eyes On NDA Vs INDIA Electoral Battle

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Result LIVE: After voting in two phases across 81 assembly constituencies, results are awaited for the high-stakes poll battle in Jharkhand. From CM Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren to Sita Soren, Babulal Marandi and Jairam Mahto, several bigwigs are in the fray. To stay updated on the results, follow Outlook.

23 November 2024
23 November 2024
Jharkhand assembly elections vote counting to take place today PTI
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Result LIVE: As per the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), this time, voter turnout in Jharkhand reached a record 67.74 percent, which is considered the highest since the formation of the state on November 15, 2000. While some exit polls indicated that the BJP-led NDA is likely to dethrone the ruling JMM-led coalition, some predicted the return of the INDIA alliance as well. All eyes will be on key seats that will decide the electoral fates of prominent politicians.
Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: What Happens If BJP Wins

As the protruding tongue, stomping feet and thumping claps sang paeans to the rights of the indigenous population in New Zealand, the dream of a Santhal or an Oraon flexing bow and arrow on the floor of the Indian Parliament remains a distant dream. What comes as an alternative is mere symbolism—the occasional nomination of an Adivasi as the President or the renaming of some chowks.

Coming a week before the results of the Assembly polls, the renaming of the Delhi chowk seems to have a broader political relevance. Jharkhand has 26 per cent Adivasi population. Since the formation of the state, Adivasis have played a formidable role in determining the fate of political parties. In 2019, when the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition came to power, they won 25 out of the 28 reserved ST seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well, the ruling alliance maintained its tally and won all the five ST-reserved Lok Sabha constituencies.

Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: The Bigwigs Who Were In The Fray

While Chief Minister Hemant Soren contested from Barhait, JMM fielded his wife Kalpana from Gandey. The Leader of the Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) contested from Chandankiyari.

Other prominent leaders included Jairam Mahto from Dumri and Bermo, JMM turncoat Sita Soren (BJP) from Jamtara, Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli, and former chief minister Champai Soren from Seraikela.

Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Key Points To Know

The stage is all set for the much awaited results of assembly elections that took place in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

The battle of ballots in Jharkhand is a showdown between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc and BJP-led NDA with the former seeking to retain power and the latter attempting to oust them.

A total of 1,211 candidates are in the fray, including several bigwigs such as CM Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren, Sita Soren, Champai Soren, Jairam Mahto, Babulal Marandi, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and several others.

