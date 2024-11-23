Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: Vote Counting To Begin From 8 AM; All Eyes On NDA Vs INDIA Electoral Battle

Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: What Happens If BJP Wins
As the protruding tongue, stomping feet and thumping claps sang paeans to the rights of the indigenous population in New Zealand, the dream of a Santhal or an Oraon flexing bow and arrow on the floor of the Indian Parliament remains a distant dream. What comes as an alternative is mere symbolism—the occasional nomination of an Adivasi as the President or the renaming of some chowks.
Coming a week before the results of the Assembly polls, the renaming of the Delhi chowk seems to have a broader political relevance. Jharkhand has 26 per cent Adivasi population. Since the formation of the state, Adivasis have played a formidable role in determining the fate of political parties. In 2019, when the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition came to power, they won 25 out of the 28 reserved ST seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well, the ruling alliance maintained its tally and won all the five ST-reserved Lok Sabha constituencies.
Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: The Bigwigs Who Were In The Fray
While Chief Minister Hemant Soren contested from Barhait, JMM fielded his wife Kalpana from Gandey. The Leader of the Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) contested from Chandankiyari.
Other prominent leaders included Jairam Mahto from Dumri and Bermo, JMM turncoat Sita Soren (BJP) from Jamtara, Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli, and former chief minister Champai Soren from Seraikela.
Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Key Points To Know
The stage is all set for the much awaited results of assembly elections that took place in two phases on November 13 and November 20.
The battle of ballots in Jharkhand is a showdown between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc and BJP-led NDA with the former seeking to retain power and the latter attempting to oust them.
A total of 1,211 candidates are in the fray, including several bigwigs such as CM Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren, Sita Soren, Champai Soren, Jairam Mahto, Babulal Marandi, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and several others.