'Leaving The Great Soren Family Of Jharkhand, I Have Joined The Huge Family Of Modi Ji': Sita Soren Following JMM Exit

JMM legislator Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, with BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Laxmikant Bajpai as she joins the party, in New Delhi, Tuesday. PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

JMM legislator Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, with BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Laxmikant Bajpai as she joins the party, in New Delhi, Tuesday. PTI Photo/Atul Yadav