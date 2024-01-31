Amid the ongoing drama over Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disappearance for around 40 hours when ED searched his Delhi house on Monday, speculations have been rife that Soren’s Kalpana might become the next chief minister of Jharkhand.
Kalpana Soren To be The Next Jharkhand CM? | About Hemant Soren's Wife
Earlier, Hemant Soren rejected the rumors. However, now as the situation intensifies, the speculations resurfaced and a comparison is drawn between Kalpana Soren and former Rabri Devi who became Bihar CM in 1996 when Lalu Prasad was arrested.
Kalpana Soren was present at the meetings of the state's ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi on Tuesday. The meetings took place amid BJP claims that Hemant Soren absconded after the ED did not find him in his Delhi residence. Hemant Soren reached Ranchi from Delhi by road and held two meetings. Hemant will record his statement with the ED today.
Who is Kalpana Soren?
Kalpana Soren does not hail from any political background and is originally from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Kalpana's father is known to be a businessman while her mother is a homemaker.
Born in Ranchi in 1946, Kalpana pursued engineering and MBA. Currently, she is involved in business, charity work and organic farming.
On February 7, 2006, Kalpana got married to Hemant Soren and they now have two children- Nikhil and Ansh.
The family rift
BJP's Nishikant Dubey stated that Hemant's brother Basant Soren and sister-in-law Sita Soren have not complied with the proposal of Kalpana becoming the CM. However, Heemant’s brother refuted the claim of family rift.
As Kalpana is not an MLA, her becoming the CM will need a present MLA to vacate his or her seat.