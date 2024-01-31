Kalpana Soren To be The Next Jharkhand CM? | About Hemant Soren's Wife

Earlier, Hemant Soren rejected the rumors. However, now as the situation intensifies, the speculations resurfaced and a comparison is drawn between Kalpana and former Rabri Devi who became Bihar CM in 1996 when Lalu Prasad was arrested.

Kalpana Soren was present at the meetings of the state's ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi on Tuesday. The meetings took place amid BJP claims that Hemant Soren absconded after the ED did not find him in his Delhi residence. Hemant Soren reached Ranchi from Delhi by road and held two meetings. Hemant will record his statement with the ED today.

