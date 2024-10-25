White Beard, Curly Hair, Memories Of Past: How Nostalgia Works In Indian Politics

Memory shapes the emotive responses. And when it comes to a state that thrives on memory, the image of the past determines the present. In the state of Jharkhand, political battles have always been fought on authenticity and memory. Who is the original Jharkhandi? Who did participate in the struggle for statehood? Who is entrenched in the memory of the soil? The names that come up immediately are Jaipal Singh Munda, Binod Bihari Mahato, A K Roy and Shibu Soren. The JMM, in none of its posters and banners, fails to showcase the image of their ‘Guruji’. But what came as a surprise—both in terms of memory and nostalgia—was a bearded Hemant Soren coming out of jail.