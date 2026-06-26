Bihar Fake Encounter Case: Justice Vinod Kumar Sinha Meets Victim’s Family

Retired Justice Vinod Kumar Sinha met the victim’s family and inspected the site of the alleged fake encounter in Bihar.
The family claims the youth was picked up and killed in a staged encounter, demanding justice.
The visit is part of a high-level inquiry into the controversial case amid demands for a fair and transparent investigation.
Bihar fake encounter case, retired Justice Vinod Kumar Sinha on Thursday met the family of the victim and inspected the site where the alleged encounter took place.
Justice Sinha, who has been appointed to oversee the probe into the controversial encounter, spent considerable time with the victim’s grieving family members, listening to their account of events and assurances of a thorough and impartial investigation. The family alleged that the deceased was picked up by police and later killed in a staged encounter.
Following the meeting, Justice Sinha visited the site of the incident along with senior police officials and forensic experts. He carefully examined the location, took notes, and asked detailed questions about the sequence of events, topography of the area, and the position where the body was found.
The fake encounter case has sparked widespread outrage in Bihar, with opposition parties and civil rights groups demanding a CBI probe and strict action against the police personnel involved. The victim’s family has accused the police of murdering the youth in cold blood and then claiming it was an encounter with criminals.
Justice Sinha’s visit is being seen as a proactive step to ensure transparency in the investigation. Sources close to the probe said the retired judge is personally reviewing evidence, witness statements, and forensic reports to establish the truth behind the encounter.
The Bihar government has maintained that the encounter was genuine and the deceased was a wanted criminal with several cases against him. However, the family and local residents have strongly disputed this claim, alleging it was a case of extrajudicial killing.
The development has once again brought the issue of police accountability into sharp focus in the state. Political parties have demanded a time-bound probe and justice for the victim’s family.
Justice Sinha is expected to submit his preliminary findings to the state government soon. Further investigation, including ballistic and forensic analysis, is underway.