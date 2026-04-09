Army Rescues 135 Tourists Stranded in North Sikkim After Landslides

‘Operation Him Setu’ underway as nearly 1,000 tourists remain stuck in Lachen amid disrupted road connectivity.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Summary of this article

  • The Army rescued 135 tourists from North Sikkim after landslides cut off road links between Lachen and Chungthang, near the India-China border.

  • Nearly 1,000 tourists remain stranded in Lachen, with rescue operations continuing despite heavy snowfall and difficult terrain.

  • Under ‘Operation Him Setu’, the Trishakti Corps and the Border Roads Organisation are clearing routes, opening passes and prioritising medical emergencies.

A total of 135 stranded tourists have been rescued by the Army from North Sikkim, where multiple landslides have snapped road connectivity, officials said on Thursday.

They added that around 1,000 tourists are still stuck in Lachen and that ongoing efforts are being made to guarantee their rescue as soon as possible.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the Trishakti Corps under the Eastern Command amid heavy snowfall, they added.

The rescue effort, known as "Operation Him Setu," has been made easier by the opening of critical passages and the activation of alternate routes, according to officials.

According to them, Army trucks have been used to tow civilian vehicles over steep, snow-bound sections, and a total of 32 light vehicles and 10 motorcycles have been transported out thus far.

Medical emergencies and those requiring immediate assistance are being prioritised, officials said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working in close coordination with the Army, undertaking continuous road clearance, snow removal and restoration of connectivity despite challenging terrain and weather, they said.

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"Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of every citizen. Our teams remain committed to providing all necessary assistance on the ground," an Army official said.

Multiple landslides have disrupted road connectivity between Lachen and Chungthang, an area close to the India-China border.

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