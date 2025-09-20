Troubled Waters Of Sikkim

The South Lhonak Lake was of special concern, as it has been one of the fastest expanding lakes in the Sikkim Himalaya—expanding from 18 ha in 1976 to more than 70 ha in 2000 and over 170 ha in 2023. The expansion was more than ten times longer and over five times wider in 45 years. However, as of then, there was no GLOF early warning system (EWS) in the state.