Sikkim Guv, CM Call for Climate Action, Conservation on World Environment Day

Governor noted that Sikkim was praised as the "Heaven of the East" for its eco-friendly lifestyle and environmental stewardship
Mathur called on citizens to plant more trees, conserve water, improve soil health and adopt sustainable practices in daily life
Commitment to preserving ecological balance and protecting Sikkim's natural heritage remains stronger than ever, says CM
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of World Environment Day and urged them to strengthen efforts towards ecological conservation and climate action.
In his message, the governor described Sikkim as a model of harmony between nature and culture and said the state's commitment to environmental protection continues to inspire the nation.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks, he noted that Sikkim was praised as the "Heaven of the East" for its eco-friendly lifestyle and environmental stewardship.
Highlighting this year's theme of climate action, Mathur called on citizens to plant more trees, conserve water, improve soil health and adopt sustainable practices in daily life.
He urged people to preserve Sikkim's green legacy and reaffirm their commitment to keeping the state clean, green and environmentally sustainable.
The chief minister, in his message, said, "Blessed with majestic mountains, pristine rivers, rich biodiversity, and vibrant forests, Sikkim stands as a shining example of harmony between nature and sustainable development." He said that as one of India's most environmentally conscious states, his commitment to preserving ecological balance and protecting Sikkim's natural heritage remains stronger than ever.
"On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective responsibility to conserve the environment, adopt sustainable practices, and work together towards a cleaner, greener, and healthier future for generations to come," he said.
"May World Environment Day inspire all to cherish, protect, and nurture Mother Earth," he said.