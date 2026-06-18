New BJP Govt Taking Action Against Criminals, Illegal Foreigners; Will End 'Threat Culture': Guv

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New BJP government has launched a crackdown on anti-social elements allegedly patronised by the previous regime, and is taking strict action to identify and deport illegal foreigners, said by West Bengal Governor R N Ravi

R. N. Ravi
New BJP Govt Taking Action Against Criminals, Illegal Foreigners; Will End 'Threat Culture': Guv Photo: IMAGO / Seshadri Sukumar

West Bengal Governor R N Ravi on Thursday said the new BJP government has launched a crackdown on anti-social elements allegedly patronised by the previous regime, and is taking strict action to identify and deport illegal foreigners.

He also asserted that the government has pledged to dismantle "threat culture" and corruption syndicates in the state.

Delivering the customary Governor's address at the first session of the newly constituted assembly after the BJP assumed office in May, Ravi outlined the priorities of the Suvendu Adhikari-led government, highlighting law and order, border security, industrial growth and welfare measures.

"The new government has already launched a crackdown on anti-social elements who were given protection by the previous regime," he said.

“Strict action is being taken to identify and deport illegal foreigners,” Ravi said, asserting that border security would remain a key focus area.

The governor also praised the state government's decision to hand over land to the BSF for strengthening border infrastructure, saying the move would help secure Bengal’s international boundaries.

"The government will do away with the threat culture and corruption syndicates," Ravi said, adding that the administration would have "zero tolerance" towards atrocities against women and the downtrodden.

He said the government was acting firmly against extortion and corrupt practices, and it would stop illegal sand and coal mining.

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Ravi said the government was fully aware of the challenges confronting people of the state, and it was committed to addressing those through transparent and responsive governance.

Seeking to project West Bengal as an investment destination, the governor said the dispensation was paying special attention to making the state industry-friendly, and creating opportunities for employment and economic growth.

The address, which set the tone for the assembly session, comes weeks after the BJP ended the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state and formed its first government in West Bengal under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. 

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