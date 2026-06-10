Sikkim CM Appeals to People to Participate in 'Har Ghar Yoga' Initiative for World Record Bid

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Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has appealed to the people of the state to take part in the 'Har Ghar Yoga' initiative being organized by the Ministry of AYUSH on June 14, saying the campaign aims to create a Guinness World Record through nationwide participation

Sikkim CM Appeals to People to Participate in Har Ghar Yoga Initiative for World Record Bid
Sikkim CM Appeals to People to Participate in 'Har Ghar Yoga' Initiative for World Record Bid Photo: PTI

The CM, in a statement issued on Tuesday, urged people to register through the 'Habuild Online Yoga Registration' platform and become part of what he described as a "national movement".

"I warmly urge the people of Sikkim to enthusiastically participate and register through the Habuild Online Yoga Registration initiative. Our active participation will make Sikkim a proud contributor to this national movement," Tamang said.

Those registering will receive a special link on June 14 to take part in the online yoga event, according to the statement.

The chief minister called upon people to complete the registration process at the earliest.

Emphasizing the broader significance of the campaign, Tamang said the initiative is not only about setting a world record but also about promoting a healthy lifestyle and strengthening the spirit of national unity.

"Let us come together to promote a healthy lifestyle, yoga, and the spirit of national unity," he said.

The event is scheduled at 6.15 am on June 14 under the theme 'Yoga: India's gift to the world'.

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