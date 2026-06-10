Sikkim cm appeals to people to participate in har ghar yoga initiative for world record bid

Sikkim CM Appeals to People to Participate in 'Har Ghar Yoga' Initiative for World Record Bid

P PTI Published at: 10 June 2026 10:56 am

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has appealed to the people of the state to take part in the 'Har Ghar Yoga' initiative being organized by the Ministry of AYUSH on June 14, saying the campaign aims to create a Guinness World Record through nationwide participation

P PTI Published at: 10 June 2026 10:56 am

Sikkim CM Appeals to People to Participate in 'Har Ghar Yoga' Initiative for World Record Bid Photo: PTI