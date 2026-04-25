Bangladesh Police Issue Nationwide Alert Over Potential Militant Attacks

A letter from police headquarters warned that the parliament complex, places of worship, entertainment centres, and military and police installations—with armouries identified as specific targets—are at risk. The alert follows the recent arrest of Istiak Ahmed Sami, alias Abu Bakkar, a member of a banned militant organisation who allegedly maintained contact with two dismissed military personnel. PTI reported that the document included profiles of two suspected key planners behind the potential attacks, describing them as “extremely dangerous for the overall security of the country”.