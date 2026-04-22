Pahalgam Attack Anniversary: Rahul Gandhi Says India Will Not Bow To Terrorism

On the Pahalgam attack anniversary, Rahul Gandhi honours the victims and says India remains united against terrorism. The attack killed 26 people and led to Operation Sindoor.

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: | PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to victims of the Pahalgam attack on its first anniversary.

  • He said India will not forget the victims or forgive those behind the attack.

  • The attack killed 26 people and was followed by India’s Operation Sindoor.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack by reiterating that India remains united against terrorism and will not yield to forces spreading fear, while paying tribute to those killed.

According to PTI, Gandhi remembered the victims of the attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir last year, describing their loss as a collective national grief. He paid his respects to those who died, calling them “brave hearts” and acknowledging the continued anguish of their families.

"India will neither ever forget their sacrifice and the anguish of their families, nor will it ever forgive the perpetrators of this cowardly act," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi.

Reported PTI, Gandhi said the memory of those killed continues to resonate across the country. "The memory of the innocent lives so ruthlessly snatched away continues to shake our hearts to this day. The grief of the martyrs' families is a grief shared by us all," he said.

PTI reported that he emphasised the enduring significance of their sacrifice. "The martyrdom of these sons of the nation will forever remain indelible in the soul of India," Gandhi said.

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He added that the country had stood united in the aftermath of the attack and continues to do so. "The entire nation stood united against terrorism and violence, stands united today, and it will always remain so," he said.

"India will never bow before forces that seek to spread hatred and fear; we will stand against them with even greater strength, unity, and resolve. Jai Hind," Gandhi said in his post.

According to PTI, the attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pahalgam, killing 26 people, most of them tourists from different parts of India.

Following the incident, India launched a retaliatory military operation, named Operation Sindoor, targeting military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

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