Cricket

Pakistan Super League To Clash With Indian Premier League In 2026: Report

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year is set to clash with the high-profile Indian Premier League as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling to hold the event in the same window as the IPL

IPL Final PBKS vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned IPL 2025 winners. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year is set to clash with the high-profile Indian Premier League as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling to hold the event in the same window as the IPL.

The reason being given is that with the ICC World T20 Cup scheduled in February-March next year and some FTP (Future Tours Programme) commitments, it might not be possible again to hold the PSL in its normal window of February-March.

"There is a window available to the Pakistan board in December and first half of January but it has already given NOCs to Pakistani players to play in the Big Bash in Australia in this period and has also planned some domestic activities.

"So the discussion now with the franchise owners is to prepare for the PSL to be held in April-May just like this year," a source said.

An official in the PSL secretariat said that when the PSL was held this year and overlapped with the IPL due to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February-March, there was no effect on the viewership or interest which the PSL normally gets every year.

"Initially there was some concern that having the PSL in the same window as the IPL might hit our league but surprisingly viewership figures on TV and other media improved and the franchise owners got a chance to sign on some notable overseas players who were not picked in the IPL auction," he added.

With 10 editions now completed, the valuation of the existing six franchise teams will also be carried out before the next PSL and the PCB is thinking about a 25 per cent increase in franchise fees.

All the franchise owners except Multan Sultans' owner Ali Tareen, teams have confirmed in writing their intent to retain ownership for the next 10-years but Tareen who pays the highest franchise fee wants a review of all franchise fees as he has concerns over financial losses.

Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs in their previous IPL 2025 game. - AP
PSL And IPL Postponements Trigger Global Cricket Uncertainty Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The next edition of the event is also significant since the PSL secretariat is also set to invite bids for two more new teams, the work for which has already started.

Apparently the PCB also wants that the 10-year title sponsorship agreement also needs to be reviewed and renewed and a new deal for live streaming will also be required.

Currently, PCB earns about 900 million rupees annually from the title sponsorship. Last year, live streaming rights for Pakistan were sold for approximately 1.8 billion. Local broadcast rights generated around 6.3 billion, while international rights brought in USD 4.6 million. Ground rights were sold for around PKR 2 billion for two years.

For TV production, PCB signed a two-year deal worth USD 2.25 million annually. Tenders will be issued for all these agreements, followed by lengthy processes.

Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.

To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss